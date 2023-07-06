Onslow County Spa announces Botox and Bubbly event

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Coastal Massage & Wellness and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Coastal Massage & Wellness, visit coastalmassagewellness.com.

Coastal Massage and Wellness cordially invites you to indulge in the ultimate pampering experience at our exclusive event, “Botox & Bubbly.” Join us on August 5th from 11 am to 2 pm and discover the transformative power of non-surgical treatments and wellness services. Led by the esteemed expert, Lindsey Campbell, this event promises to be a celebration of beauty, rejuvenation, and self-care.

Lindsey Campbell is a renowned specialist in non-surgical treatments and wellness therapies. With her expertise in Botox, Dermal Fillers, Chemical Peels, and laser skin treatments, Lindsey is dedicated to enhancing your natural beauty and helping you achieve a youthful glow. Her passion for holistic wellness ensures that you’ll receive treatments that not only enhance your appearance but also promote overall well-being.

At “Botox & Bubbly,” Lindsey Campbell will showcase her extensive repertoire of non-surgical treatments designed to rejuvenate and revitalize your skin. Whether you’re seeking to diminish fine lines, restore volume, or achieve a radiant complexion, Lindsey’s personalized approach will leave you feeling confident and refreshed.

Coastal Massage and Wellness provides a serene and tranquil environment, perfectly complementing the luxurious experience of “Botox & Bubbly.” As you step into our oasis of relaxation, be prepared to unwind and escape the stresses of everyday life. Immerse yourself in an ambiance designed to promote serenity and tranquility, allowing you to fully embrace the rejuvenating effects of our services.

While Lindsey Campbell specializes in non-surgical treatments, Coastal Massage and Wellness offers a wide range of wellness services to cater to all your needs. From therapeutic massages to invigorating facials and body treatments, our dedicated team of experts is committed to your total well-being. Experience the perfect blend of beauty and wellness as you embark on a journey towards self-discovery and rejuvenation.

“Botox & Bubbly” is available to the general public, no reservation required. Just walk in before it starts! Also, during this event, receive special pricing for our Red Carpet Ready service, or for a Microneedling Package.

Feel Free to contact Lindsey Campbell at (252) 723-1114, or Coastal Massage and Wellness at (910) 581-2900.