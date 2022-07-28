Cleaning by Kate Helping Families in the Battle With Cancer

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Cleaning by Kate and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Cleaning by Kate, visit https://www.cleaningbykate.com/.

Cleaning by Kate has teamed up with Cleaning for a Reason, an international nonprofit serving cancer patients through free home cleaning. Owner Kate Moore understands that when someone has cancer, the whole family does too.

“I am passionate about serving cancer patients undergoing treatment,” said Moore. “My father fought stage 4 breast cancer for 13 years and unfortunately passed away in 2013. I remember how stressed he was juggling it all every day. The doctor visits, PET scans, treatments at different centers near and far, while still getting my younger brothers to school and to hockey practice, attending school functions, hosting holidays and keeping the household up. I always reiterated that his number one priority was his health, his battle, and fighting with all his might.”

“He is not alone. There are so many families and patients that can benefit from having a little less to worry about. I want to give them peace of mind of having a clean home, better air quality, and less household tasks to worry about! It is an honor to help.”

Through partnership with Cleaning for a Reason, Cleaning by Kate assists cancer patients by cleaning their homes for at least two consecutive months free of charge. This will be an ongoing service to cancer patients residing in New Bern and the surrounding areas.

“If you know someone that is going through cancer treatment, please connect them with us or submit their request on Cleaning for a Reason’s website,” said Moore. “We can take cleaning off their mind so they can focus on treatment, family, and way more important things.”

About Cleaning by Kate

Cleaning by Kate was founded by owner Kate Moore in New Bern, North Carolina in 2016. Testimony to the quality of their residential and commercial cleaning service is having been voted “The Best of the Best” cleaning service for five years in a row by the regional newspaper, Sun Journal.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, all members obtained their “infectious disease and Covid-19″ certifications to provide sanitizing and disinfecting services for homes and businesses. Kate Moore appeared on the Steve Tyson Television Show to share her knowledge on effectively disinfecting at home. For more information, go to cleaningbykate.com.

About Cleaning for a Reason

Cleaning for a Reason partners with more than 1,200 residential cleaners throughout the United States and Canada to offer free house cleaning to any household battling cancer. Since 2006, the nonprofit and its partners have donated more than $15.2 million in services, helping more than 45,000 cancer patients. In 2017, Cleaning for a Reason was adopted by ISSA Charities, the charitable arm of ISSA, The Worldwide Cleaning Industry Association. To learn more about Cleaning for a Reason and to apply for free house cleaning, see cleaningforareason.org.