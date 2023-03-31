Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina Raise Awareness During National Child Abuse Prevention Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina, visit https://cacnc.org.

Be Ready to Report Child Abuse

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Children’s Advocacy Centers of North Carolina are teaching people how to help. What can you do to prevent child abuse? You can learn how to report abuse and help shine a light on abusive situations when you see them.

How to Report Child Abuse

Reporting child abuse in North Carolina is a two-step process. If you suspect child abuse, you should first report your suspicions to the Department of Social Services (DSS) in your county. Also contact your local sheriff’s department and report your concerns there. Suspicion is enough to make a report, it’s not necessary to present evidence. However, if you do have evidence, you will certainly get an opportunity to offer it. You also have the option to report anonymously. If a child is in immediate danger, call 911.

Find all the necessary contacts for every North Carolina county at CACNC.org/report.

Children’s Advocacy Centers (CACs)

So, what happens after you report child maltreatment, such as physical or sexual abuse, emotional abuse or neglect? The child and caregiver are referred to a Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC), where they are evaluated by a multi-disciplinary team of experts - healthcare, legal, social service, law enforcement, and mental health professionals. In 2022, CACs in North Carolina investigated 11,822 new cases of child abuse.

From forensic interviews to trauma counseling and family therapy, Children’s Advocacy Centers provide a comfortable, child-focused setting for victimized children and non-offending caregivers to heal. With 51 Centers serving every North Carolina county, CACs offer specialized care for traumatized child victims of physical and sexual abuse, child-trafficking, neglect, and exposure to drugs and violence.

Easily find your local CAC at CACNC.org/locations.

What is a “Mandated Reporter?”

Every adult in North Carolina is a “mandated reporter” for suspected child abuse, meaning they are required by state law N.C.G.S 7B-301 and N.C.G.S.14-318.6 to report. Failure to report abuse is a crime that can result in a fine, incarceration, or both. As a mandated reporter, you also have legal protections. If you report your suspicions “in good faith,” then you are immune from liability. That means your honest suspicion is the only requirement. If you turn out to be wrong, that’s okay. It’s always better to report.

Be Ready to Report

Every month is child abuse prevention month. Know what to do and be ready to report child abuse in North Carolina. Find everything you need to know at CACNC.org.