Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Joins CarolinaEast Physicians

CarolinaEast Health System announces that Carolina Orthopedics and Sports Medicine (COSM) has joined its family of services. Effective today, January 3, 2023, the employees and physicians of COSM are part of CarolinaEast. CarolinaEast Physicians, providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties, now includes the newly named CarolinaEast Orthopedics.

The physician practice’s six orthopedic surgeons, Bart Arthur, M.D., Raymond (Jay) Bradley, M.D., Paul Greenlaw, M.D., Kristin Hedge, M.D., William (Bill) Wheatley, M.D. and Jessica Woodcock, M.D., are now part of CarolinaEast Physicians and will continue to provide orthopedic services in their current locations at 738 Newman Road in New Bern and 201 Williamsburg Parkway in Jacksonville. They will continue to serve their patients and provide orthopedic, sports medicine and physical therapy services but with an added focus on developing a partnership model which supports clinical integration and high-quality, multidisciplinary patient-focused care with a broader reach.

“Carolina Orthopedic and Sports Medicine physicians have cared for patients in more than one-third of the counties in North Carolina. By integrating COSM, CarolinaEast can extend these boundaries to care for patients all over the state who want and deserve world-class care,” said Michael Smith, President and CEO of CarolinaEast Health System. “We look forward to working with this incredible group of physicians and staff to build on this valuable service to our community.”

Carolina Orthopedics was formed in September 2007 by the merger of two prominent practices; New Bern Orthopedic Associates and East Carolina Orthopedics. The practice offers a full range of services, including surgical and non-surgical orthopedic care, physical therapy and occupational therapy, with a vision to empower people who live in our communities to regain and maintain a healthy and active lifestyle.

“I am excited we are joining with CarolinaEast to become CarolinaEast Orthopedics. We are grateful for our dedicated staff that is truly committed to our patients and this practice, providing the backbone of this great new team,” said Jay Bradley, M.D. “As providers, we are enthusiastic about new opportunities to deliver state-of-the-art orthopedic care to our local and regional communities under the leadership of a nationally ranked health system.”

CarolinaEast Medical Center’s orthopedics department, also known as the CarolinaEast Center for Orthopedic & Total Joint Care, offers quality, award-winning care following an injury, joint replacement or other orthopedic procedure. They’ve received the Women’s Choice Award® for America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics for several years, including in 2023. This year, they are one of 341 award recipients representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for orthopedics care in the U.S.

CarolinaEast Physicians began integrating practices in 2009 and CarolinaEast Orthopedics brings physician practices operating as part of the Health System to eleven. The integration is expected to be seamless for current patients of COSM and prospective patients can reach CarolinaEast Orthopedics in New Bern at 252-634-2676 and Jacksonville at 910-353-4500.

About CarolinaEast Medical Center

CarolinaEast Health System has been serving the growing needs of the coastal North Carolina community since 1963. In addition to the system’s flagship, 350 bed CarolinaEast Medical Center, CarolinaEast includes a rehabilitation hospital, free-standing surgery center, the SECU Comprehensive Cancer Center, and numerous CarolinaEast Physician practices providing primary and specialty care for all phases of life from offices in four counties. Visit carolinaeasthealth.com to learn more.