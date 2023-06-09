JUNETEENTH: Celebrate | Commemorate | Educate

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Carolina Honda Dealers and Butterball and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carolina Honda Dealers, visit https://carolina.hondadealers.com. To learn more about Butterball, visit https://careers.butterball.com.

Today’s the day to Celebrate, Commemorate and Educate everyone about the importance of Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day.

Though most enslaved African Americans were were declared legally free on January 1, 1863, with the Emancipation Proclamation taking effect, not everyone in Confederate territories were immediately freed. Those who were enslaved in the Confederate state of Texas were not fully freed until more than two years later, June 19, 1865, when roughly 2,000 Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay, Texas. The army announced that the more than 250,000 enslaved black people in the state, were free based on General Order No. 3. This day became known as Juneteenth.

One year later, on June 19, 1866, the formerly enslaved people in Galveston celebrated a year of emancipation with the Juneteenth holiday.

And Juneteenth isn’t just celebrated in the United States. Historically, it has also been a holiday celebrated by people of African descent in Canada, Jamaica, Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and other countries throughout the world.

On June 17, 2021, President Joe Biden signed into law the bill that established Juneteenth National Independence Day, June 19, as a legal public holiday.

Learn more about Juneteenth from the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian, The Juneteenth Foundation, and Juneteenth.com. Want to share something about Juneteenth on social media? Check out the Shareable Graphics here from the Smithsonian.