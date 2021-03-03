Over 50? A Colonoscopy Could Save Your Life!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Carolina Digestive Diseases and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Carolina Digestive Diseases, visit www.cddgastro.com

Carolina Digestive Diseases would like to remind you that March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer in the US, and the second leading cause of cancer death. It affects men and women of all racial and ethnic groups and is most often found in people 50 years or older. However, incidence in those younger than 50 is on the rise. This disease takes the lives of more than 50,000 people every year; and at Carolina Digestive Diseases they desire to educate people on how to prevent this disease and lower these statistics. If you are 50 years of age, or have a family history of Colorectal Cancer, we encourage you to schedule your screening today.

Did you know that…

· The average lifetime risk for men equals 1 in 23

· The average lifetime risk for women equals 1 in 25.

· In 2021, it’s estimated that 149,500 people will be diagnosed with Colorectal Cancer.

· In 2021, it’s estimated that 52,980 people will die from Colorectal Cancer.

· Rates for people under 55 are increasing each year.

· Colorectal Cancer death rates are 40% higher for African-Americans.

Why Carolina Digestive Diseases? How Can We Help?

Founded in 2005 by Dr. Stefan Marcuard, Carolina Digestive Diseases and Endoscopy Center offers comprehensive GI care, with advanced diagnosis and treatment of gastrointestinal problems. The convenient, state-of-the-art facility that allows us to maximize our patients’ convenience and satisfaction. Because we are an outpatient facility, most patients’ out-of-pocket costs can be reduced with lower insurance co-payment. The endoscopy center, which is Medicare-certified and accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care, provides both diagnostic and therapeutic colonoscopies and endoscopies. The office has a pathology lab on-site which provides quick turn-around time for patients to receive test results. While most procedures can be performed at our on-site Endoscopy Center, should the need arise, our providers have full credentials at Vidant Health System.

Our lead physician, Dr. Phillip Goldstein, is dual board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Gastroenterology. Some of the many digestive conditions we diagnose and treat include colon cancer screening, Crohn’s and Ulcerative colitis, liver or hepatic problems, IBS, reflux, constipation, diarrhea, ulcers, problems with swallowing, to name a few.

Dr. Phillip Goldstein, along with Nurse Practitioner Lindsay Roebuck-Gibson and the staff of Carolina Digestive Diseases, PA have recently welcomed Dr. Danielle Hoo-Fatt to the practice. Dr. Hoo-Fatt received her medical degree from Georgetown University in Washington DC. She then completed her residency at Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center in Maryland and her fellowship at the University of Virginia. Dr. Hoo-Fatt has worked at Novant Health Brunswick, in Bolivia, NC. She is board certified in Internal Medicine and is board eligible in gastroenterology. Dr. Hoo-Fatt’s specialties include gastroenterology and hepatology and she is excited to offer her comprehensive GI skills to our community! Her clinical interests include inflammatory bowel disease and irritable bowel syndrome, esophageal and stomach disorders and colorectal cancer-prevention and detection. She also takes care of patients with liver disease such as cirrhosis, hepatitis and fatty liver. Dr. Hoo-Fatt is excited to call eastern NC her home for her and her family. She is looking forward to providing comprehensive and compassionate GI care to our community!

Carolina Research is a subdivision of Carolina Digestive Diseases, offering cutting-edge medication treatments to patients through clinical trials. The trials department is currently enrolling patients for Refux, Crohn’s, Ulceratve Colitis, Gastroparesis and Celiac Disease.

For all your gastroenterology needs, or if you have interest in one of our clinical trials, please call our office, 252-758-8181, to schedule an appointment. You can also visit us at www.cddgastro.com. And remember, a colonoscopy could save your life!