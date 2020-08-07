Covid 19 Cleaning for Home and Business

Sponsored - Reopening America requires all of us to move forward together using recommended best practices and maintaining safe daily habits in order to reduce our risk of exposure to COVID-19. Remember: We’re all in this together!

CareMaster professionals are specially prepared during these unusual times to wipe surfaces to break the chain of infection from secondary surfaces, referred to as High Touchpoints, in your business or home adhering to the protocols set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC). CareMaster has years of experience in applying protocols that meet industry best practices in Eastern NC and the Triangle. CareMaster goes well beyond the scope of daily cleaning provided by the regular janitorial staff by providing the critical next steps to slow the spread of infection. Our technicians are trained to execute a proactive series of methods designed to meet the standards set by the CDC and meet the goals of each client’s needs, as no two projects are the same. Generally, procedures include the preparation of surfaces so as to allow application of disinfectants. Just fogging (i.e. fumigating) to fill the air without ensuring that the surfaces being treated have received proper product application for the appropriate amount of time should be avoided as a stand-alone procedure.

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) promotes cleaning of high-touch surfaces with a registered disinfectant that can be found on their website. Examples of frequently touched surfaces and objects that will need routine application of disinfectant following reopening are:

tables,

doorknobs,

light switches,

countertops,

handles,

desks,

phones,

keyboards,

toilets,

faucets and sinks,

gas pump handles,

touch screens, and

ATM machines

Call CareMaster’s 24 Hour Hotline at 1-800-521-7847. https://caremasterclean.com