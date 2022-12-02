Taxes and Bankruptcy: How C. Scott Kirk Law can help you

Your tax bill to Uncle Sam and bankruptcy can be two juggling acts that no one should have to worry about when it comes to finances. But you can lean on C. Scott Kirk Law Firm to smooth your transition into paying back what’s owed.

Even if you’re in bankruptcy -- Chapter 7 or Chapter 13 -- you can find relief. For both chapters of bankruptcy there are circumstances that a tax debt can be discharged if all the following apply:

1. The tax debt is for income taxes.

2. The tax debt is at least three years old.

3. The return has been filed within the last two years.

4. The tax debt must be assessed for at least 240 days prior to the bankruptcy.

5. No fraud or evasion.

Chapter 7 and Chapter 13 would eliminate the income tax debt once a discharge issued by the Court. Even if the client does not meet all the above, the client may be well served with a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. A Chapter 13 will allow the client to propose a repayment of any non-dischargeable income tax debt over three to five years and can eliminate interest and penalties.

