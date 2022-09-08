What are the Immediate Impacts of Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on my Business?

(FuzzMartin | Getty Images)

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of C. Scott Kirk Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about C. Scott Kirk Law Firm, visit www.csklawoffice.com.

How do you know what the impacts will be on your business if you file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy? the C. Scott Kirk Law Firm has some information that can help. Most importantly, any business that files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy needs to know there will be immediate impacts, both beneficial and restrictive, once the case is filed.

The Automatic Stay

When a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case is filed, an automatic stay becomes effective. For a business, this means that all creditors must stop all collection actions.

Bank attachments, foreclosures, repossessions, rent assignments, etc. must stop immediately when the bankruptcy is filed. No creditor may attempt to collect money from the business or take any action against the property of the business once the bankruptcy is filed, including government taxes. A creditor must seek the Court’s permission to take any of these actions once the bankruptcy is filed.

Cash Collateral

A business that files Chapter 11 may not use money to operate that is subject to the lien of a creditor without the Court’s permission or consent of the creditor. Creditors often have liens on the business receivables, rents and inventory proceeds.

One of the first actions taken in a Chapter 11 filing is to seek permission to use that money to keep the business operating. The Court may approve the use of the cash temporarily and require the business to abide by an approved budget during that time, or even require payments to any creditors.

Payment of Pre-Petition Debt

A Chapter 11 bankruptcy prevents a business from paying pre-petition debts without the Court’s permission. Pre-petition debts will be paid through the Court approved plan unless otherwise ordered. In some unique circumstances, the Court may grant permission to pay a vendor pre-petition debt.

This requirement can place a hardship on the business particularly if a reliable vendor is owed money, so having another vendor lined up might be beneficial to the business.

Pre-Petition Wages and Benefits

If a business has employees that are owed wages and benefits at the time of the Chapter 11 bankruptcy, even who had a first paycheck withheld, those employees are pre-petition creditors. These employees cannot be paid pre-petition wages unless the Court permits, which the Courrt often allows if it does not exceed a certain amount.

Sale of Property

A business in Chapter 11 bankruptcy can sell any of its inventory and assets if the sale is in the ordinary course of business. So, for example, a shoe store can sell shoes, but not the shoe display shelves. That would require Court permission. A business should remember that if a lien is on inventory that is sold, that lien will still transfer to the proceeds generated from the sale.

Payment of Officers

In Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a business is not permitted to pay its officers, members or directors any compensation without permission of the Court. Some Courts have different rules, but those can be discussed with your lawyer.

There are many more administrative rules that must be complied in the first couple weeks of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The above is just a few of the major first day rules of Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Contact Us Today

Dealing with financial complications can be overwhelming. C. Scott Kirk can help advise you during these stressful circumstances. If you have additional questions regarding bankruptcy, contact C. Scott Kirk, Attorney at Law, PLLC by calling (252) 689-6249 to schedule your personal consultation. You can learn more at csklawoffice.com.