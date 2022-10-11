Estate planning and you: Why you need a plan after a loved one dies

Estate planning is important for everyone, regardless of your money or assets. It allows you to control what happens to your money and property after you die and can help reduce stress and confusion for your loved ones.

Estate planning has many different aspects, including creating a will, setting up trusts, and naming beneficiaries. You can also designate a power of attorney, which allows someone you trust to make financial and legal decisions on your behalf if you become incapacitated.

Estate planning can be complex, but it doesn’t have to be expensive or difficult. You can start by simply creating a will, which can be done online or with the help of an attorney.

No matter how you plan your estate, the most important thing is to do something.

Without a plan, your loved ones will have to make difficult decisions about your money and property after you’re gone. And, if you have young children, estate planning is especially important to ensure that they’re taken care of if something happens to you.

