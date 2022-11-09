Chapter 13 Bankruptcy and You: How to move forward with a financial plan

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of C. Scott Kirk Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about C. Scott Kirk Law Firm, visit https://www.csklawoffice.com/.

Bankruptcy can be a scary thought. After all, you may be staring down the barrel of financial ruin and need a way forward. Luckily, bankruptcy exists to create a path and plan to dig out of the hole you may be in.

The attorneys at C. Scott Kirk Law Firm are here to help guide you down the path of financial freedom.

Have you ever heard of Chapter 13 bankruptcy? Chapter 13 bankruptcy is also known as a wage earner’s plan. It enables individuals with a regular income to develop a plan to repay all or part of their debts.

Under this chapter, debtors propose a repayment plan to make installments to creditors over three to five years. If the debtor’s current monthly income is less than the applicable state median, the plan will be for three years unless the court approves a longer period “for cause.”

If the debtor’s current monthly income is greater than the median income for the state in which the debtor resides, the plan generally must be for five years. In no case may a plan provide for payments over a period longer than five years. During this time, creditors are forbidden from starting or continuing collection efforts.

One of the biggest benefits of Chapter 13 is that it can stop foreclosure. If you’re behind on your mortgage payments, Chapter 13 can give you time to catch up. It can also lower your monthly payments, which can make it easier to stay current on your mortgage.

Another benefit of Chapter 13 is that it can help you keep your property. In some cases, you might be able to keep your car or your home.

