Can You File Bankruptcy on Student Loans?

It’s not impossible to discharge student loan debt in bankruptcy. But the process isn’t easy. C. Scott Kirk Law Firm is here to help you understand your legal options with bankruptcy and student loans.

All debts must be listed and notified when a bankruptcy is filed, including a student loan debt. A student loan creditor cannot attempt to collect to debt so long as the automatic stay is pending. In chapter 7 cases, that generally means about 3 months, and in chapter 13 cases, that is between 3-5 years. A student loan creditor can file a claim in a case and receive a pro rata distribution if there are funds available to be paid out. In a chapter 7 case, a distribution would be based on the liquidation of non-exempt assets. In a chapter 13 case, a distribution would be based on the plan, which is generally from ongoing payments made through a plan.

However, in most cases, the entry of a discharge does not impact student loan debt. Whereas debts like credit cards and medical bills will be discharged, the student loan debt is not discharged unless a bankruptcy court discharges the student loan based on a finding of undue hardship. Even so, a chapter 13 bankruptcy can be a helpful way to obtain protection for up to 5 years, even if the debt will have to be addressed.

Whether or not you can have your student loan debt discharged will depend on your specific circumstances. A bankruptcy attorney can advise you on your legal options, do the research for you, and argue your case in court to give you the best chance possible.

