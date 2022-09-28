Beware: National consumer bankruptcy firms may not be on your side

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of C. Scott Kirk Law Firm and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about C. Scott Kirk Law Firm, visit https://www.csklawoffice.com/.

When you conduct a search for a bankruptcy expert online, you will come across a number of websites that boast about the assistance they can offer you. Please be aware that some of these websites only aim to grab your money and provide you with minimal assistance if you’re a consumer.

Some websites only direct you to certain forms for a price. I advise anyone considering seeking professional assistance be aware of the troubles you may run into.

BE AWARE OF FORM WEBSITES

You are drawn to these websites by their affordable prices. Once you have paid the price, they grant you access to an abundance of forms. However, without adequate legal representation, these forms can generate serious legal issues for you. Your home, car, and other possessions could be lost. These businesses don’t care about the repercussions for you; they’re only interested in getting paid for locating forms.

BE AWARE OF NATIONAL CONSUMER BANKRUPTCY LAW FIRMS

These businesses are frequently ones that are located outside of your state. They seduce you with their fee-for-service arrangement. The majority of your communications with the company will be via the phone or the internet. They get your case ready. The matter is then taken over by one of their “partners.” The partner is typically a nearby lawyer from your community. The local attorney and you might or might not meet. The lawyer might or might not have knowledge of bankruptcy law. You will have to sign documents that the national company has created. The “partner” will accompany you to a court proceeding. At the hearing, you might or might not be able to identify your lawyer.

If you are seeking help with your financial troubles, you may contact C. Scott Kirk at (252) 689-6249 or scott@csklawoffice.com.