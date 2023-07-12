Start Your Career at Butterball: Career Fair July 29th!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Butterball and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Butterball, visit https://careers.butterball.com.

Would you like a chance to work for the company who sells the best-known and most-loved brand of turkey in the United States?

Well now you can! Butterball is holding a Career Fair this month at our Mount Olive, North Carolina location.

The Career Fair takes place Saturday, July 29, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at 1628 Garner Chapel Road. Interviews will be taking place to fill the following immediate openings:

Production Associates ( $15.75-$18.50/hr ) Production Associates earn an additional $1/hr in 90 days!

Maintenance Technicians ( $18.20-$30.20/hr )

Forklift Drivers ( $17-$18/hr )

Machine Operators

Quality Technicians

And at Butterball, this is not just a job, it’s a career! We take enormous pride in our employees and our employees take pride in being a valued team member at Butterball. When you succeed, we all succeed! From training, to development opportunities, and more, we want to make sure you have everything you need to enjoy a successful and joyful career ay Butterball. Other perks available to those working at Butterball include:

Academic Tuition Reimbursement

Medical, Dental and Vision Benefits

Employee Assistance Program

401k Retirement Options

Holiday Pay

Annual Bonus Potential

Referral Bonuses up to $2,000

Career Advancement Opportunities

Learn more at Careers.Butterball.com or by calling 919-658-6743.

