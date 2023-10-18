Butterball Gives Back to the Community

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Butterball and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Butterball, visit https://careers.butterball.com/

At Butterball, LLC we value passing love on, so our corporate office in Garner hosted a food drive this week to support Hunger Action Month. Our team members came together to donate 608 pounds of food to the Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC, which will be used to provide about 500 meals to families!

When most people think of Butterball, they likely associate it with Thanksgiving and turkey. While the company is a leading producer of turkey products, there’s so much more to life at Butterball than just poultry. Employees at Butterball are part of a team that values support, growth, and impact. Whether working in operations, marketing, or any other department, you’ll find a culture that encourages collaboration, innovation, and personal development.

At Butterball, employees have the chance to grow both personally and professionally. The company offers training and development programs, mentoring, and opportunities for advancement. You’ll work alongside colleagues who are passionate about what they do. At Butterball Mount Olive, you’ll feel empowered to contribute to the company’s mission. Beyond that, Butterball employees are proud to be part of a company that prioritizes the health and wellness of its customers. Make a positive impact on people’s lives by creating new products or ensuring that production meets rigorous quality standards. So if you’re looking for a career that’s more than just turkey, consider joining the team at Butterball Mount Olive.

Butterball is America’s most recognized* turkey brand and the most loved* in the United States. *source: 2022 Kantar Brand Tracking Wave 6

It has earned the Carolina Star designation for safety practices, which is the highest standard for manufacturing locations in the state.

MTO also employees some folks who have been with the company for over 30 years, which reflects a culture of continuous opportunity and competitive pay.

The Butterball Way

We’re the place where everyone is welcome. Caring about people, valuing their contributions, and empowering others leads to our success as a team.

Benefits & Growth

We strive to provide every team member with an environment that encourages personal and professional growth. To further support that, Butterball offers competitive benefit options.

Academic Tuition Reimbursement

Medical, Dental, & Vision Benefits

Employee Assistance Program

401K

Referral Bonus up to $2,000- Ask us for details!

Equal Opportunity Employer: disability/veteran