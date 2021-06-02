NC Black Bear Festival Returns This Weekend

Sponsored - NC Black Bear Festival Voted NC’s Best Festival Three of the Past Six Years. -“It’s not the biggest, just the BEST!”

The 7th annual, award-winning NC Black Bear Festival sponsored by Poacher Strike Force is celebrating its 5th Anniversary this weekend. Friday evening, June 4th, the festival will host musical acts from 6pm – 9pm and resume on Saturday, June 5th with a full schedule of events with activities the running 10am to 9:30pm. The Bear Festival has won Best Event in North Carolina 3 times in the past 6 years, as well as Best Small Festival in the Southeast. The festival will feature over 30 plus education and family-fun bear-themed events throughout the festival.

Friday evening the festival kicks off with a country concert featuring Cooper Greer and chart-topping NC Native, Paige King Johnson. On Saturday, the activities resume at 10am and are highlighted by motorcycle stunt shows throughout the day, boat rides, lazy river tubing, drag boat races, helicopter rides, water slides, bear tours, a 5K race, free wildlife photography presentations and Bear Necessities Paddle. Saturday evening will be highlighted by live music with beach music legends, The Embers. The evening will culminate with a spectacular, waterfront fireworks display and laser light show.

The festival, created in 2015, celebrates the little-known fact that the coastal North Carolina has the world’s largest black bears and the highest black bear density on the planet. As a result of festival organizers, the first Saturday of June has been designated as National Black Bear Day

The NC Black Bear Festival will take place in downtown Plymouth, along the banks of the beautiful Roanoke river. For a full schedule of festival events, visit www.NCBearFest.com.