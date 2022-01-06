Truck and Tractor Pull in Williamston on Friday and Saturday

Truck and Tractor Pull in Williamston on Friday and Saturday

The annual Big Daddy Motorsports Truck and Tractor Pull will be held at the Bob Martin AG Center in Williamston on Friday and Saturday, January 14th and 15th. The Pitt Party starts at 6:30 each night and the show begins at 7:30 p.m.

Friday night is Kids Night with kids 12 and under admitted for free. Regular ticket prices are $12 in advance or $15 day of the show. A portion of the proceeds will be donated the Masonic Home for Children.

Big Daddy has been bringing motorsport action to venues across NC & VA for over a decade. Over the years Big Daddy Motorsports has brought excitement to fans through many forms of motorsports. They specialize in Truck Pull and Mega Truck Shows but have also done mud runs and monster truck rides.

Advance tickets are available at the following locations: Lee Chevrolet and Buick of Washington, Holiday Inn Express in Williamston, Leon Nixon Catering in Edenton, Pitt Road Express Lube of Elizabeth City, and Duck Thru Food Stores in Ahoskie, Windsor and Greenville.

For more information, call 252-207-9098 or visit online at www.bigdaddymotorsports.org.

Also, be sure to follow Big Daddy Motorsports on Facebook.