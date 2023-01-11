Truck and Tractor Pull in Williamston on Friday and Saturday

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Big Daddy Motorsports and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Big Daddy Motorsports, visit http://www.bigdaddymotorsports.org/.

The annual Big Daddy Motorsports Truck and Tractor Pull will be held at the Bob Martin AG Center in Williamston on Friday and Saturday, January 13th and 14th. The Pitt Party starts at 6:30 pm each night and the show begins at 7:30 pm.

Friday night is Kids Night, with kids 10 and under admitted for free. Regular ticket prices are $15 in advance or $20 day of the show. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Masonic Home for Children.

Big Daddy has been bringing motorsport action to venues across NC & VA for over a decade. Over the years Big Daddy Motorsports has brought excitement to fans through many forms of motorsports. They specialize in Truck Pull and Mega Truck Shows but have also done mud runs and monster truck rides. Big Daddy brings you the best vehicles from up and down the east coast.

Advance tickets are available at the following locations:

Holiday Inn Express – 1071 Cantle Ct., Williamston, NC

Lee Chevrolet – 2575 W. 5th St., Washington, NC

Leon Nixon’s Catering – 742 Virginia Rd., Edenton, NC

Duck Thru #9 - 109 US Bypass, Windsor, NC

Duck Thru #15 – 1301 Charles Blvd., Greenville, NC

Duck Thru #27 – 342 NC-42, Ahoskie, NC

The Williamston Truck & Tractor Pull, promoted by Big Daddy Motorsports, is proudly sponsored by the following businesses: Lee Chevrolet and Buick of Washington, Albemarle Electric Membership Corporation, Odom’s Lawncare & Tractor Service, Stallings Ag, and Duck Thru Food Stores in Ahoskie, Windsor and Greenville.

For additional information, call 252-207-9098 or visit online at www.BigDaddyMotorSports.org or be sure to follow Big Daddy Motorsports on Facebook.