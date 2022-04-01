BCPS, serving children with Autism, celebrates April as National Autism Awareness Month

Sponsored - Behavior Consultation & Psychological Services would like to remind you that April is National Autism Acceptance Month. Autism typically appears during early childhood and can impact a person’s social interaction, communication, and interpersonal relationships. The CDC reports that approximately 1 in 44 children in the US are diagnosed with autism. One focus of Autism Acceptance Month is sharing information and resources on how to develop inclusive practices in our schools, workplaces and communities.

Autism is defined as a developmental disability characterized by a certain set of behaviors. It is a “spectrum condition” that affects people differently. While there is currently no known single cause of autism, early diagnosis and early intervention is a key component of helping a person receive the support and services that they need.

Did You know that…

1 in 34 boys identified with autism

1 in 144 girls identified with autism

Autism affects all ethnic and socioeconomic groups.

Early intervention affords the best opportunity to support healthy development and deliver benefits across the lifespan.

Early intervention can improve learning, communication and social skills, as well as underlying brain development.

Applied behavior analysis (ABA) and therapies based on its principles are the most researched and commonly used behavioral interventions for autism.

Many children affected by autism also benefit from other interventions such as speech and occupational therapy.

What do we do at Behavior Consultation & Psychological Services?

BCPS provides diagnostic assessments, home and clinic-based ABA therapy, and school consultation. We believe that your child’s treatment should be as unique as they are. That is why all our programs and services center around an individualized approach to care provided by professionals with extensive training and experience in their field. We have recently doubled our Greenville-based clinic space and we continue to add providers and expand services to eastern NC families impacted by autism. Our clinical staff are led by a team of five psychologists and 20 Board Certified Behavior Analysts. Every program is developed, implemented, and monitored by a Board-Certified Behavior Analyst and psychologist.

Our highly trained, experienced staff are engaging, energetic and enjoy working collaboratively to help their clients succeed. Our team approach ensures that every child benefits from the specialized skills and expertise of multiple team members. We believe the families we serve play a vital role in the success of their child’s therapy program. Therefore, we partner with parents and families to provide individualized and group training and support through workshops, one-on-one training sessions, team conferences, strategy meetings and more. Our data-driven approach includes detailed session data that is recorded in real-time which gives families and treatment team members access to their child’s progress as it happens.

With locations in Greenville, Wilmington, Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Ashe County and Boone, we have been serving children and providing clinical assessment services for families throughout North Carolina since 2010. In addition to the clinic-based therapy and home-based therapy, BCPS works with 20 school systems across NC to provide professional consultation and support services. For detailed locations and contact information, visit our website at www.BCPS-autism.com/.