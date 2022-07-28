Three semester boatbuilding program starts students in growing industry

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort County Community College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort County Community College, visit www.beaufortccc.edu.

Students can start in the three-semester boatbuilding program at Beaufort County Community College this fall. The programs will give students the skills and credentials they need to start in the booming local industry.

Students must enter the program in the fall, and they will finish with a diploma in August of 2023. The program teaches contemporary boat production, including fiberglass and electronics, along with wooden craftsmanship. Students tour different local facilities and learn about all aspects of the production process.

“It is a short program, and it allows flexibility for people to work as well,” said instructor Connor Jones, making the program ideal for high school graduates who want to get to work quickly and for people who are looking for a career change.

Over the course of the program, students will build and test a boat hull from scratch.

“The program gives you a broader skillset than if you go straight into the workforce,” he said. “If you go through the employer, you may end up in one position with one skill. You could get stuck. This program will train you in fiberglass, electronics, and plumbing. Your flexibility and skillset can get you a higher paying job.”

The program is covered under the Beaufort Promise, meaning that tuition and fees are free. Students can apply now, and classes start on August 16. Learn more or call 252-940-6233.