Scholarship to Cover Tuition & Fees Continues for Qualified Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell & Washington County Residents

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort County Community College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort County Community College, visit https://www.beaufortccc.edu/beaufort-promise

Autoplay Caption

Students are getting ready for a shifting economy, one that looks dramatically different than just a few years ago. Many employers are still looking to fill positions, especially in fields like nursing, emergency medicine, construction, and information technology. These positions also come with support roles such as office administration or medical office administration.

One thing that has not changed is the value of a college education. In fact, at Beaufort County Community College, pursuing a college education or an industry-recognized credential has gotten more accessible with the Beaufort Promise Scholarship.

The Beaufort Promise Scholarship Program is a supplemental scholarship program for students enrolled in college credit and 50+ hour initial certification courses at BCCC. This means that students in college credit programs such as nursing, business administration, or university transfer, will apply for financial aid by completing a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid), and BCCC will “top off” or fill any shortfall of a qualifying student to cover tuition and fees. For students taking non-credit workforce courses such as nurse aide, real estate broker, or commercial truck driving, BCCC will ask students to fill out a brief scholarship application form, and then pair qualifying students with state grants, and fill any gap they may have with the Beaufort Promise Scholarship to cover their fees. With these methods, the college hope to make higher education free and accessible for most of its service-area residents.

“Beaufort Promise is designed to reduce the financial obstacles to attending college, thereby enabling the people of our region to obtain the skills necessary for obtaining a better job or attending a four-year university. We’re so very pleased that we can continue offering this important scholarship,” said BCCC President Dr. David Loope.

Certain restrictions apply. The scholarship does not cover summer semesters, textbooks, or uniforms, though students may qualify for other scholarships to help with these costs. Applicants must have and maintain a 2.0+ GPA. They must be residents of Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, or Washington Counties. College credit students must take 9+ credits per semester.

Registration is taking place now for the Fall 2023 semester, and new students can still apply. Learn more or call 252-946.