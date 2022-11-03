Now or Never: Get Your Nursing Degree at Beaufort County Community College

Now or Never: Get Your Nursing Degree at Beaufort County Community College

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort County Community College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort County Community College, visit www.beaufortccc.edu.

Now or never! It’s time to start your dreams of becoming a nurse at Beaufort County Community College.

Our Allied Health degree and certificate programs offer students a wide variety of future employment opportunities, including nursing and medical laboratory roles.

The purpose of the Allied Health programs is to provide our students with opportunities to gain hands-on experience from an industry-experienced faculty. All aspects of our programs are taught using a combination of classroom instruction and laboratory or clinical/practical experience.

Our graduates in the Allied Health programs will be ready to enter the workforce and will have gained the knowledge necessary to be successful on national or state license/certification exams.

If you enjoy working with people and want to make a difference in the lives of others, there is a fit for you in the Allied Health division at BCCC.

Our small class sizes allow for personalized instruction and easier discussions during class time. Our supportive instructors will be there for you every step of the way, always working to help you achieve great success in your chosen Allied Health program.

Get started on your degree or certificate today, to help your community in the future!

Check out all the specifications for the Allied Health programs here. Learn more about all the opportunities available at BCCC at www.beaufortccc.edu.