New boatbuilding program connects students to growing industry

Two new boatbuilding programs will start at Beaufort County Community College this fall. The college welcomed former Grady White supervisor Connor Jones aboard to new lead the programs, Boat Manufacture & Service and Boat Building. The programs will give students the skills and credentials they need to start in the booming local industry.

“I grew up around boats,” said Jones. “I remember seeing the local boatbuilders testing their boats, running up and down the river. I decided to take my experience in the industry as an opportunity to teach other people about it.”

Students can complete the diploma programs in just three semesters. Boat Manufacturing & Service will teach contemporary boat production, including fiberglass and electronics, whereas Boat Building will teach wooden craftsmanship for high-end production.

“It is a short program, and it allows flexibility for people to work as well,” said Jones, making the program ideal for high school graduates who want to get to work quickly and for people who are looking for a career change. The college will offer evening classes, as well as day classes.

“The program gives you a broader skillset than if you go straight into the workforce,” he said. “If you go through the employer, you may end up in one position with one skill. You could get stuck. This program will train you in fiberglass, electronics, and plumbing. Your flexibility and skillset can get you a higher paying job.”

These programs are financial aid and scholarship eligible. Students can apply now. Learn more or call 252-940-6233.