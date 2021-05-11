Is your education on pause? Press play this fall at BCCC.

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort County Community College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort County Community College, visit https://www.beaufortccc.edu/info-grid/hit-play-on-your-education

Last year was a tough year for some students, but workplaces are still hiring and this is your chance to set yourself up for the career you have always wanted. Press play on your education at Beaufort County Community College.

We have new programs.

Boat Building and Boat Manufacture & Service will help you get starting in a growing local industry. Teacher Prep will help you complete the first 2 years of your teaching degree right at home while saving on tuition. Emergency Medical Science will help paramedics earn a 2-year degree and work in hospital settings. Health Information Technology will get you started behind the scenes in healthcare administration.

If your goal is a bachelor’s degree, we can help you save over $10,000 by taking your first two years with us. We have award-winning online classes and resources to help first-generation college students.

We will see you back in the classroom this fall. You belong here!

Learn more here or call 252-940-6233 to enroll.