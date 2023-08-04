GED Students Graduate, Earn Scholarships to Continue

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort County Community College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort County Community College, visit https://www.beaufortccc.edu.

Of the ten students who participated in Beaufort County Community College’s GED graduation ceremony, five received a $500 scholarship to continue at the college. To make sure that their GED is not their last degree, the program also exposes students to careers in healthcare, boatbuilding, and helps strengthen their technology skills.

Graduates Terrance Glasper, Faith Henderson, Brandon Miller, Tasha Taylor, and John Watters received $500 scholarships from the BCCC Foundation to put toward additional certification courses or college level courses.

Students in the free high school equivalency program work at their own pace with the guidance of an instructor. The program provides a second chance to adults who did not complete high school traditionally.

Scholarship recipient Terrance Glasper dropped out of high school during his senior year to help raise a new child. He ended up with a career and six children, but the lack of a degree stayed with him. Encouraged by one of his children, he returned to complete his high school equivalency.

“Class, we had teachers who didn’t give up on us. Some of us could have thrown in the towel. For some of us this wasn’t our first time trying, but we didn’t give up,” said Glasper. “So today we are blessed. I know our road here class was not a fairytale, roses or bubbles, but class, it was necessary.”

The program combines classroom skills with workplace skills. Digital Literacy classes help with email and technology-based job searches. This fall they will have a chance to take Healthcare Integrated Education & Training and Boatbuilding & Manufacturing Integrated Education & Training to learn about those careers.

Students work at different paces to prepare for testing in different areas. If they test out, they can move on. BCCC offers the classes in person on its main campus in Washington on Monday-Thursday mornings and in the evenings on Mondays and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The college also offers free English language acquisition classes (ELA) for new English speakers. Beginning classes are offered Monday and Wednesday evenings and advanced classes are offered on Tuesday and Thursday evenings.

For information about citizenship or high school equivalency, call 252-940-6325 or visit www.beaufortccc.edu/ged.