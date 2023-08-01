EMS Course Offered in Beaufort & Washington Counties

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort County Community College does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort County Community College, visit www.beaufortccc.edu/current-con-ed

Emergency medical technicians (EMTs) are in demand, and Beaufort County Community College is offering initial Emergency Medical Technician as a hybrid (online & in-person) starting Aug. 9 in Beaufort County in Washington and Aug. 10 in Washington County in Roper. The registration fee for the program is covered by the Beaufort Promise Scholarship for qualifying students.

This course is intended for students with little/no medical experience. It introduces them to prehospital emergency care. Upon completion of this course, they will be able to take the state or national credentialing exam to provide emergency or non-emergent care at the EMT level. This includes positions with private medical transport companies or municipalities.

Both the spring EMT course and the fire academy EMT course hold a 100 percent success rate, meaning that every student who completed the program achieved certification.

Part of the appeal for Cole Faucett, who completed the program this spring, is that it is a short-term program, where he can secure a job in the field after a single semester. He is already working with a private medical transport service. He can keep earning more credentials while working in the field, and he can command a higher income and practice his skills more than if he were to work a part-time service job.

These are considered “stackable credentials,” where students can choose how far they continue their education. These programs appeal to people who do not have the luxury of devoting two to four years to college.

“The pay jump of having a certification that you can get in one semester versus working non-skilled jobs for two years, it’s a big difference,” he says.

The EMT course is a prerequisite for the paramedic program. BCCC also offers an online Associate in Applied Science in Emergency Medical Science bridge program for currently certified paramedics. Students who hold a paramedic certification get one year of credit for prior learning toward their degree and then take one year of classes online to complete the AAS in Emergency Medical Science.

The course meets on Mondays and Wednesday each week with two Saturday sessions. Weekly online course work is required so students must have internet access. Pre-registration is required for the class so students can get their book ordering information.

Call 252-940-6375 to register or see more at www.beaufortccc.edu/current-con-ed