College offers to cover all tuition & fees through 2023

Sponsored - Beaufort County Community College is covering all tuition and fees for students through the Spring 2023 semester. The Beaufort Promise program uses a combination of existing and new federal and state programs to pay for college credit classes as well as initial certification classes through the Division of Continuing Education. If students make a plan for their post-secondary education, the Beaufort Promise will help them make that plan a reality.

Examples of eligible programs include all nursing programs, Associate in Arts and Associate in Science transfer programs, all programs through the Division of Business, Industry and Public Services such as mechanical engineering technology, business administration, automotive systems technology, medical office administration, basic law enforcement training, and information technology and initial certification classes over 50 hours through the Division of Continuing Education, such as CDL truck driving, real estate certification, manicuring, fire training, HVAC technician, EMT, and pharmacy technician.

If your goal is a bachelor’s degree, we can help you take your first two years for free with us. We have award-winning online classes and resources to help first-generation college students.

You make a plan; we’ll make a promise!

Learn more here or call 252-940-6233 to enroll.