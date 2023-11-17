Beaufort County Community College Nursing Programs Score Perfect Pass Rates

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort County Community College and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort County Community College, visit https://beaufortccc.edu/info-grid/nursing

Both Beaufort County Community College’s practical nursing and associate degree nursing program’s recent graduating classes hold a 100% pass rate for the NCLEX, National Council Licensure Examination. This gives the practical nursing program a 98% three-year average, and the associate degree nursing program a 99% three-year pass rate. Both programs, along with the medical laboratory technology program, are currently accepting applications.

While almost all nursing graduates at Beaufort CCC finish the program with a job offer in hand, they must pass the NCLEX. The North Carolina three-year average pass rate is 77% (2020-2022), and the three-year national average is 81%, putting Beaufort CCC well above peer nursing programs in the state.

The median salary in our region for licensed practical nurses is $45,500, $54,000 for medical laboratory technicians, and $65,800 for registered nurses.

Hospitals are excited to fill nursing roles, and to help, Beaufort CCC is offering a three-semester LPN to RN transition program for recently graduated licensed practical nurses or ones who have worked in the field and are ready to advance.

The application window is open now through January 31 for the next cohort starting in August 2024. Students can register to take prerequisites for the program now. Applicants must take a TEAS test or have a passing score from the last ten years as part of the application process, and HESI scores are also accepted.

The Beaufort Promise Scholarship covers all tuition and fees for qualifying residents of Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, and Washington Counties, and financial aid and scholarships are available to all qualifying students.