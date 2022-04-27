Apprenticeship Beaufort County helps build local and loyal talent

Sponsored - A Former Stein Mart is now open and is Baton Rouge’s Largest Fitness Center Crunch Fitness Opens in the Heart of Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA, April, 28, 2022 - Crunch Franchise opened its newest location, Crunch Baton Rouge today. A $5 million, 40,000-square-foot fitness facility, with $1 million dollars’ worth of state-of-the-art equipment.

Opening day consisted of over 1,500 workouts and they are not slowing down. The plaza which formerly housed the Steinmart, is now welcoming up to 1800 members daily. Neighboring businesses in this plaza are benefiting from the increase foot traffic. Shops at the plaza including restaurants, barber shops a nail salon on others have since then seen an uptick in foot traffic and business since presale, Pre-Opening Party and Opening.

Crunch Fitness was also able to provide jobs to over 70 team members and is one of the newest employers and is serving as a boost for Baton Rouge’s local economy and is attracting more activity and businesses to the area and especially The Hammond Aire Plaza.

Crunch Fitness offers various instructor-led classes, including ones focused on high-intensity interval training (HIIT), dance, spin, sports, toning and restorative moves. If someone prefers to work out individually, they can use equipment inside Crunch Fitness, including top-quality cardio machines, lifting platforms and free weights.

In addition, one-on-one personal training sessions are also available to meet individualized needs. Other amenities include a boxing studio, sauna, lie-down and standing tanning beds, a functional training area with indoor turf, a cycling studio and HydroMassage chairs.

On-site babysitting is provided to children ages six months to 12 years, with a movie theater on location to help keep kids entertained in a supervised manner.

“We are looking forward to bringing the exciting and inclusive Crunch workout experience to

Baton Rouge,” said Brian Hibbard. “With top-quality equipment and amazing classes, there is definitely something for everyone at Crunch, and we can’t wait to empower Baton Rouge residents to achieve their fitness goals.”

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week, including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt and Fat Burning Pilates. Members looking for additional guidance or motivation can utilize the HIITZone™, a proprietary high-intensity interval group training program.

https://beaufortccc.edu/continuing-education/business-and-industry-services/apprenticeship-beaufort-county

****

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of ‘No Judgments.’ Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people, with all types of goals, exercising all different ways; working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves over 1.6 million members with over 360 gyms worldwide in 30 states, Puerto Rico, Canada, Spain, and Australia, and will soon be open in Portugal and Costa Rica. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.