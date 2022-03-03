YETI 2022 Seasonal Colors Now Available at Beaufort Ace

YETI 2022 Seasonal Colors Now Available at Beaufort Ace

The newest YETI collection has officially launched and you can get yours at Beaufort Ace!

YETI’s 2022 seasonal colors are Bimini, a bold pink, and Offshore, a royal blue.

The new Bimini and Offshore Collections are inspired by the tropical tastes and terrain of the Bahamas.

Bimini is YETI’s brightest pink to date. YETI describes Offshore as a “deeply saturated vibrant blue—almost electric.”

But, get them while they last, as they are only available for the season!

Along with YETI’s many popular Rambler drinkware options, the 2022 Bimini and Offshore seasonal colors are also available on products like carryalls, lunch boxes and bags, can insulators, and hard coolers.

Get the latest YETI products at Beaufort Ace today!