How To Seed Your Lawn In September

Keep your lawn healthy, lush, and vibrant with a few simple steps. Overseeding is a perfect way to touch up those bare spots and thicken your yard’s turf. It can even help block pesky weeds.

First, finding the right grass type for your yard is important. You want grass that looks great and holds up well to the weather in your region, along with the use of your yard. The easiest way to pick a seed mix that matches the amount of sunlight and foot traffic you get on your lawn, is to check the seed label.

Second, get the best value for your money by choosing high-quality seed. The truth is every bag has some grass kernels that just won’t germinate, and some weed seeds. With a good quality seed, there’s hardly any of that kind of waste.

Third, getting a seed with moisture control is always a good option. New seed needs a lot of moisture to germinate, so this gives you a bit of a head start and makes watering a little less hassle for you.

Fourth, disperse new grass seeds in the spring or fall. Cooler temperatures combined with more dew and rain, create prime growing conditions for new grass. but, keep note that if you’ve already used a weed preventer, you’ll typically want to wait about four weeks before you overseed your lawn.

Once you’ve met those steps above, overseeding is pretty simple. You’re basically sprinkling seed over your existing lawn, but these tips can boost your results:

Mow your lawn with a blade set as low as it will go.

Rake it to loosen up dead grass or leaves.

Use a broadcast or drop spreader to spread the seed over the entire lawn.

Follow-up by spreading starter fertilizer.

Keep your lawn moist when dew and rain aren’t enough.

Other helpful tips include:

If your soil is compacted, you can use a core aerator to prep your lawn for overseeding.

If you have crabgrass use a starter fertilizer with crabgrass preventer.

This type of regular maintenance helps your lawn grow healthy and vibrant.

This type of regular maintenance helps your lawn grow healthy and vibrant.