Beaufort Ace Home Center Thanks Customers With Upcoming Appreciation Day

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort ACE and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort ACE, visit beaufortace.com.

ACE is the place for customer appreciation! Beaufort ACE Home Center wants to celebrate you...the customer!

The store is having it’s Customer Appreciation Day on Saturday, April 30, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Cruise to the event in your hot rod, street rod, rat rod, motorcycle, chopper, dresser, bobber, antique tractor, work in progress, or any other vehicle for a day of fun at Beaufort ACE.

The day will also include special promotions, grilling out and product demonstrations. Many of the stores product vendors will be on site to answer questions and show off their products.

Beaufort ACE has been serving Beaufort and Carteret County for over 20 years! Our employees have assisted the community every day with their amazing customer service.

Come by and let our knowledgeable staff lend a hand to you with all of your remodeling, gardening, cleaning, painting, and building projects; we can even help you finish your springtime honey-do list.

Don’t know how to get to the event? Check out the map below for directions!