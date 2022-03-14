What To Do To Your Home In March

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort Ace Home Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort Ace Home Center, visit https://beaufortace.com.

There are small projects you can do to your home to keep it in shape for years to come. Accomplishing this list can help reduce costly repairs in the future too. Here’s a look at what to do in March.

Check and repair window screens. Walk around your house and check out your window and door screens. From tears to holes, this is the time to fix them. Fixing them takes a few supplies. Don’t have time? Many Ace Hardware locations like Beaufort Ace Home Center offer this service for you. Get this done now before bugs are making their way into your home.

Apply step one of Scott’s Four Step Program. Scott’s four-step program is the prescription every lawn needs for success. Apply Step® 1 in early spring, anytime between February and April when temperatures are still cool, under 80 degrees. Step 1 prevents crabgrass before it can germinate. It also feeds to green up a winter-weary lawn.

Inspect each window and door for cracks between the trim and structure. Caulk the cracks to keep moisture from getting in and further damaging the window. Rotten or missing trim should be repaired or replaced.

Look for loose siding, cracks in mortar joints, cracks in the foundation above the soil line, and repair. Cold weather, snow, and an abundance of rain can impact these areas. Fix the issues before they worsen.

Dethatch your lawn and clean your flower beds. Head outside with a thatching rake and clean up your lawn. Thatching allows water, nutrients, and air to reach your soil which helps root growth in your yard. Then head over with a rake to any planting beds or landscaping to loosen the soil. Your plants will appreciate the chance to get the sun shining on them, helping jump-start some garden growth.

Spruce things up for spring with Beaufort Ace Home Center.