What To Do To Your Home In August

What should you do to your home in August? We’ve got the five things to complete this month. Which will you do first?

1. Clean out your window weep holes. Summer showers bring water to your home, whether you like it or not. Inspect your windows to see if there are any places where rain is causing the seals to rot. A tube of caulk will go a long way and will also help with your home’s energy efficiency.

2. Aerate your lawn. Someone once told us the grass is much greener on the other side. Wouldn’t you love if your home was considered the other side? Take some time this August to aerate your lawn and bring fresh nutrients to your grass.

3. Clean up your HVAC unit. Here’s one you may not know about. Your air conditioner is working its hardest during the extreme hot and extreme cold months. The unit must be free of debris to prevent malfunction.

4. Seal your deck. Water sealer is your friend when you have a nice deck off the side of your home. Extend the life of your deck or any other wood project by sealing it with water sealer.

5. Cut back dead limbs and branches. No one likes getting on top of a tall ladder, but cutting back on dead branches and tree limbs will prevent you from making a call to your insurance company after a severe thunderstorm takes out those branches.

