Sleigh the Holiday Shopping Season with These Gifts from Beaufort Ace Home Center

Are you looking for the perfect Christmas gift for BBQ lovers and adventure enthusiasts? Well, look no further because Beaufort Ace Home Center has everything you need and more. We know finding the perfect Christmas gift can be difficult, so we compiled a list!

1. Traeger Timberline 850 Wood Pellet WiFi Grill Black — $1,699.95

The Timberline’s double-walled stainless steel interior insulates and maintains heat for unbeatable temperature control, and the Super Smoke Mode feature amps up flavor with the push of a button. To take this grill to another level, it contains a WiFIRE® controller to change the temperature, set timers, and access thousands of Traeger recipes all right from your phone.

2. Traeger Tailgater 20 Wood Pellet Grill Black — $529.95

The Tailgater 20 features a smaller footprint and EZ-fold legs that fold flat making it prime for balconies, tailgating or anywhere else you want to roll out wood-fired flavor. The built-in meat probe allows you to monitor your foods internal temperature without lifting the lid. There’s enough grilling space to hold up to 12 burgers, 3 racks of ribs and 2 chickens.

3. YETI Roadie 48 White Roller Cooler – $450.00

The Roadie 48 Wheeled Cooler is built for navigating tailgate crowds and taking lunches to go, and with the same cold-holding power you’d expect from a Tundra Cooler. It’s also made to last just as long - from the handle to its durable wheels.

4. YETI Rambler 20 oz Charcoal BPA Free Tumbler with MagSlider Lid – $35.00

Our Rambler 20 oz. is made from durable stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation to protect your hot or cold beverage at all costs. It’s perfect for a road trip or a high-intensity workout to keep your water cool!

