Save the Date for Beaufort Ace’s Third Annual Ladies Night

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort Ace Home Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort Ace Home Center, visit https://beaufortace.com.

Save the date and get your Christmas shopping list ready! It’s time for Beaufort Ace’s Third Annual Ladies Night on November 14th!

From 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., select in store items will have special deals for Ladies Night only! Last year, brands such as XtraTuf, Frogg Toggs and Bayou Classic were some of the specials of the night. We have more great deals in store for you this year! We’ll also have light food and refreshments.

Come by and let our knowledgeable staff help you find the best specials for your holiday shopping. Grab a friend for a fun night shopping together.

Don’t know how to get to the event? Check out the map below for directions!

Follow us on Facebook for more information!