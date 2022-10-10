How To Make Pecan Pie On A Traeger

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort Ace Home Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort Ace Home Center, visit https://beaufortace.com/

Are you ready to take pecan pie to the next level? Cook with us as we create a Pecan Pie infused with that Traeger wood-fired fun. The hardest part of this recipe will be deciding what to top the pie with, Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream. How about both? Happy Cooking, Beaufort Ace Home Center.