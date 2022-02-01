Grilling for Valentine’s Day? Beaufort Ace is the place for you!

Grilling for Valentine’s Day? Beaufort Ace is the place for you!

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort Ace and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort Ace, visit https://beaufortace.com/.

For Valentine’s Day, you have two options: book the most expensive restaurant you can find or bring the restaurant experience home with a nice steak dinner.

For obvious reasons, we think it would be wise for you to take the latter option. The folks at Beaufort Ace, your favorite hometown hardware store, are here to make that night special with all your favorite grills and grilling options.

But it all depends on what kind of cooking avenue you want to take. Let’s talk grilling!

Weber, the standard for a reason

When you think of grilling, you probably think of the guy in his backyard watching over a flaming pile of coals in a kettle grill. Well, there’s only one company that perfected the kettle grill, and that’s Weber.

Weber’s been in the business of kettle grills since their first design of one in 1951. Since then, the kettle grill has become the standard for those who want the traditional charcoal grilling.

The design hasn’t changed much since the 50′s, but that’s because what Weber has created transcends generations. Instead of bells and whistles, you get a grill that does exactly what it is created to do.

In the mood to smoke?

In the past several years, the average at-home chef has been bombarded with the idea of smoking meat to enhance flavors. There are several ways to smoke meats, but one company has put smokers on the map for many: Traegar.

Traegar Grills operate with wood pellets, allowing at-home chefs to set their grills to the ideal temperature and cook for several hours.

Not only has Traegar created a grill that can heat at just the right temperature, but they’ve also designed it to be controlled by your smartphone! Imagine sitting in your den watching television while you monitor the temperature of your Traegar and the way your dinner is cooking. That’s Jetsons level stuff!

Traegar has created several models – one for the budget-conscious would-be smoker and several for those who want to spend a little more for the next level of smoking.

Whatever you choose, Traegar Grills are a fantastic way to get started smoking meats or a brand you can trust if you’re an experienced smoker.

The Big Green Egg – the Cadillac of grills

There are enough grill companies out there for anyone to run out and buy a grill at the cost they want or need. But what about a grill that you can buy, hold on to for years, and even use for more than just steaks?

Enter the Big Green Egg. The Big Green Egg is not just the name of the company – it’s exactly the way the grill has been designed. Engineered in a way that allows for maximum heat and cooking efficiency, the Big Green Egg has become the standard for the way grills are designed these days.

But the Big Green Egg isn’t just for steaks and burgers – it’s also a multi-functional cooking device that allows for baking and even making pizzas!

Whatever you choose to do this Valentine’s Day with your spouse or partner, Beaufort Ace wants to help make that romantic evening possible.

Just make sure you don’t catch the porch on fire.