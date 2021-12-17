5 Gifts for People Who Have Everything

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort Ace Home Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort Ace Home Center, visit beaufortace.com.

Who is the most challenging person to shop for on your list? Think of the person that leaves you hemming, hawing, and endlessly scrolling to find the right gift. You know the type: a standard tie and gift card just won’t cut it.

When it comes to those hard-to-please people in your life, Beaufort Ace Home Center has got you and them covered. Check out our 5 gift ideas for the person that has everything!

YETI 20 Oz. Rambler

The YETI 20 oz Rambler isn’t your average commuter mug. You won’t believe how this Rambler keeps your drinks as cold (or hot) as science allows. YETI’s durable stainless steel construction, double-wall vacuum insulation, and No Sweat™ Design, makes it a must-have for teachers, bosses, coworkers, or just about anyone on your list.

While the magnet on the included MagSlider Lid adds an additional barrier of protection for keeping your drinks contained and preventing heat or cold from escaping, please note, this magnet component is not leakproof and will not prevent spills.

Craftsman® Heavy-Duty 6 Drawer Tool Chest

Gone are the days of hearing him mutter under his breath, “where is that wrench?” Staying organized is as important as the job itself, so make your workflow productive with the 6-Drawer Tool Chest. The Craftsman tool chest is the perfect fit for his garage, complete with a lock to keep tool snatchers from “borrowing” that tool and never returning it.

Weber® iGrill® Cooking Thermometer

The Weber iGrill Cooking Thermometer will knock it out of the park for you, from cooks to gadget lovers. No longer will you need to cut into a steak to check if it’s medium-rare. Just insert the prongs into your protein, choose the type of protein on the iGrill app and your preferred cooking result and relax! The app will alert you when your meal is ready.

Weber Genesis II Indigo Grill

Grilling isn’t just a hobby; it’s a lifestyle. It’s time to retire that old grill and upgrade their dinner game. This grill is exclusive to Beaufort Ace, so you know you’ll stand out on the block with this beauty. It comes complete with a searing station which will offer more opportunities to try new options for the next backyard party!

eTape Digital Tape Measure

The eTape Digital Tape Measure is for the person that wants precise measurements. Is the person on your list a DIYer, gadget lover, a person who loves working in their shop, constantly improving their home, and being precise in your work? eTape makes the most out of measuring with an easy-to-read screen for readings and stores them, too.

