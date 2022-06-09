Get the most out of summertime with your Traeger Grill

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort Ace Home Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort Ace Home Center, visit https://beaufortace.com.

Creating show-stopping appetizers has never been easier on your Traeger Grill. Let Beaufort Ace Home Center’s Grill Expert, Chef Jason, show you how to prepare the best Smoked Pork Tenderloin Sliders you and yours have ever had. Smoked and grilled pork tenderloin with a sweet, honey glaze and tangy BBQ sauce, thinly sliced and served on a sticky Kings Hawaiian Bun. Let’s get started!

Smoked Pork Tenderloin Sliders Recipe

Yield: 6 people

Prep time: 10 Minutes

Cook time: 35-45 minutes cooking time

Ingredients:

2.5 lbs Pork Tenderloin, Fresh - W/O Solutions/brines

¼ Cup Oink Rub, 5280 Culinary - Season to taste

¾ Cup Fire Honey, 5280 Culinary

¾ Cup Happy Ending BBQ Sauce, 5280 Culinary

12 each Buns, Kings Hawaiian - Sliced and separated

Adjust seasoning to taste preference, use Oink, Bayou Dust, Rub A Dub, Garden, Thai Mojito or Prime Rib Rub A Dub. They all offer a great flavor and a different flavor.

Prep Directions:

Trim the silver skin off the pork tenderloin and allow to rest for 5 minutes before seasoning

Cooking Directions:

Preparation:

Place the chicken legs into the Kingsford Grill Pan, Rub legs with Oink Rub and let sit for 10 minutes

Turn Traeger grill to 180 degrees, load your RESERVE BLEND PELLETS and let pre-heat

Place the pork onto the grill grate and smoke at 180 for 25 minutes.

Turn up heat to 400 degrees and grill them, to finish — about 45 minutes

During the last 10 minutes of cooking time, baste with Fire Honey and Happy Ending BBQ Sauce (alternate between the 2) to glaze

Cook to an internal temperature of 155 degrees. Remove from smoker and let rest for 5 minutes

Once rested, slice into even slices, place onto the buns and serve

Serve with extra Fire Honey and Happy Ending BBQ Sauce on the side

Grills/Gear Used:

Traeger, Pro34

Thermometer, Digital, Instant Read

Pellets, Reserve Blend

Kingsford extra tough Grill Pan

Products Used:

Oink Rub, 5280 Culinary

Fire Honey, 5280 Culinary

Happy Ending BBQ Sauce, 5280 Culinary

Get grilling with Beaufort Ace Home Center.