5 Father’s Day Gifts for Every Budget

A tie again? This year, skip the suit tie and get dad a gift he will love!

We recognize that the father figure in your life is deserving of a thank you. If you are unsure what gift to get for Father’s Day, we rounded up some ideas at Beaufort Ace Home Center or beaufortace.com.

Whether they love grilling up burgers for the family, cheering on their favorite sports team, or hitting the gym, these gift picks will spare them from receiving yet another tie to hang in their closet.

Help dad keep his cool while outside this season with the Artic Hat. The evaporative cooling liner activates with water. Great for yard work, gardening, fishing, beach days, hiking, walking, golfing, sporting events and more. And your dad will look a little bit like Indiana Jones! Make dad wonder why he has not had one of the Craftsman Multi-Bit Screwdriver sets before. This precision kit will offer him the right tool for nearly any job. Beaufort Ace Home Center LED tripod work light offers portability and vertical extension to keep a workspace lit. From lighting up the patio for guests at night to offering extra shine to household tasks, it’s a versatile gift that has many functions all year long. Milwaukee PACKOUT rolling toolbox is a must have for Father’s Day. It is an organization system that can be added to. It’s like the tool version of a Pandora bracelet. You’ll be set with gift ideas for years to come because this system from Milwaukee offers backpacks, coolers, and small compact storage boxes. DeWalt 20-volt Max lithium-ion power tools, he will love the power that comes from these tools and the battery that packs a punch. Your choice of the random orbit sander, compact drill driver, reciprocating saw or impact driver. Look at dad’s tool spot and see what he’s missing, anyone of these tools will be a welcome gift.

