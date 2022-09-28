Benjamin Moore Color of the Year 2022

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort Ace Home Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort Ace Home Center, visit https://beaufortace.com/

Make room for creativity with October Mist 1945, Benjamin Moore’s Color of the Year 2022. Evoking the silver-green stem of a flower, October Mist creates a canvas for other colors and your imagination to blossom.

What hue best reflects this need? October Mist 1945, a gently shaded sage that quietly anchors and encourages individual expression through color. October Mist works wells in modern or traditional designs. The shade is suitable for transitional spaces like the hallway or staircase.

The 2022 Color of the Year is October Mist, is harmonious yet diverse, reliable yet whimsical, and meditative yet eclectic. October Mist brings a touch of nature indoors and pairs well with colors or neutrals. Benjamin Moore’s Color Trends 2022 palette is a collection of 14 nature-inspired hues that reflect the positivity we want to see and feel in the colors around us.

These complementary colors work together in the same space, room, or home. Add visual interest by adding an accent color to a wall, recessed area, and cabinets. Think of the color pairing possibilities.

October Mist serves as a crucial reminder that botanical hues ground us in warm reassurance. Not only that, but the color’s connective qualities could act as a bridge to other colors. The soft, silver-green shade mimics the pale green of a flower stem; October Mist plays well with nearly every color on the color wheel.

Encourage creativity, guided by the 2022 Color of the Year, October Mist 1945, one of the 14 colors of the Color Trends 2022 palette. Are you looking for a room refresh? Beaufort Ace Home Center can help you bring the colors of Benjamin Moore home.