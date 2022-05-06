Beaufort Ace Hardware bringing in new gadget

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort Ace Home Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort Ace Home Center, visit https://beaufortace.com/

The EGO POWER+ 52″ Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower is a ZTR like nothing else out there. Featuring Peak Power + technology, it combines the power of up to 6 EGO 56V ARC Lithium Batteries - the same battery technology powering all EGO products, making it the World’s First Platform Compatible Rider. Engineered with 5 independent brushless motors to deliver 25 horsepower, equivalent to a gas engine, in cutting and driving power.

Built with a 52″ 10-gauge fabricated steel deck and reaching a top speed of 8 MPH, this new ZTR allows you to cover more ground, faster. Cut up to 4-acres on a single charge with six included EGO 12.0Ah 56V ARC Lithium batteries. Go even further by adding more batteries to cut 5, 6, 7 or as many acres as needed – unlike any other battery-powered ZTR in the market. The Industry’s Fastest Charger fully charges 6 x 12.0Ah in just 4 hours, up to 4x faster than competitors.

The adjustable seat suspension guarantees a smooth ride. Customize the mowing experience with an LCD interface featuring 3 driving modes: Control, Standard, and Sport - that can be accessed with the simple touch of a finger. Premium features like LED lights, USB charging port and Bluetooth come standard to make the experience unlike any other ZTR. Built for durability – the mower, batteries and charger are all backed by a 5 year warranty. Experience zero-turn mowing like never before with the all-new EGO Power+ 52″ Z6 Zero Turn Riding Mower - Power Like No Other.

What’s included?

12.0Ah 56V ARC Lithium Batteries with Fuel Gauge and Riding Mower Charger

Peak Power™+ Technology combines the power of up to 6 EGO 56V ARC Lithium™ batteries

Power of gas with 25 HP equivalent engine

Cuts up to 4-Acres on a single charge with the included six 56V 12.0Ah ARC Lithium™ batteries

World’s First Platform Compatible Rider – powered by all EGO 56V ARC Lithium™ batteries

4-8 MPH Speed

Customize the ride with user interface for ultimate control

3 driving modes: Control, Standard, Sport

5 Independent brushless motors

10 position cutting height adjustments: 1.5-4.5″

3-in-1 function: mulching, bagging, side-discharge

