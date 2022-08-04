Ace Hardware To Hold Its Annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Charity Fundraising Event August 5th Through 7th At Participating Stores Nationwide

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Beaufort Ace Home Center and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Beaufort Ace Home Center, visit https://beaufortace.com.

During the first weekend of August, Ace Hardware will conduct its 10th annual Miracle Bucket in-store fundraising event for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

As America’s most celebrated “helpful place,” local participating Ace stores will open their doors for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals charity fundraising event from Friday, Aug. 5th, through Sunday, Aug. 7th. All funds collected will stay local and benefit more than 154 Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals across the country.

Ace customers will have the opportunity to make a $5 donation to their local Children’s Miracle Network Hospital and in return will receive a limited-edition five-gallon Ace bucket, as well as 20% off almost everything that fits in it.

The offer is only available in stores, not online.

2022 marks the 31st year of Ace Hardware’s partnership with CMN Hospitals, during that time over $170 million has been raised often pennies at a time thanks to the generosity of our customers, retailers, vendor partners and corporate team members.

