Ayden Collard Festival Returns This Weekend

Since it’s humble beginnings in 1975, the Ayden Collard Festival has become the signature event in one of eastern North Carolina’s most charming towns. One would be hard pressed to say if the town of Ayden is better known for its world-renowned Bar-be-Cue or its famous Collards. For the first full weekend after Labor Day, Collards are King! The 47th annual Ayden Collard Festival will showcase all it’s historical favorites like the Collard Festival Parade, where more than 100 parade entries are featured each year. Feel like showing off how much you can eat? Then be sure to enter the Collard Eating Contest. Both a male and female champion will be crowned, as contestants have 30 minutes to fill up on Collards for the $100 prize.

One of the unique features of the Ayden Collard Festival is its strong commitments to local artists. Many local artists are being showcased leading up to the festival. Be sure and visit the Ayden Community Building at 548 2nd Street to see many wonderful art styles. The remaining times for viewing are:

Thursday - September 9 - 8:00am - 4:00pm

Friday - September 10 - 8:00am - 6:00pm

Saturday - September 11 - 12:00pm - 6:00pm

Sunday - September 12 - 12:00pm - 4:00pm

Bring the kids on Friday evening and ride all the rides you like with $20 wristband night. And of course, the festival always features great bands throughout the weekend. Friday Night’s feature band, Fantasy, has been called “The Carolina’s Most Entertaining Party Band”. This high-energy show band does a broad mix of beach music, Motown, Funk, Soul and Smooth R&B. Audiences love their diversity. On Saturday Night, the festival will feature beach music legends, The Embers. The Embers have entertained fans for decades. They are considered beach music royalty as they are in South Carolina’s Beach Music Hall of Fame.

The Ayden Collard Festival will take place in the main downtown area in Ayden, NC. For a full schedule of festival events, visit, www.AydenCollardFestival.com, or follow up to the minute announcements on their Facebook page.

Friday, September 10

5:00pm - Rides & Vendors OPEN

5:30pm - Matt Livingston on Stage

6:30pm - Kids Activities at the Stage

8:00pm - Fantasy Band - on West Avenue Stage

Saturday, September 11

9:00am - Arts & Crafts & Vendors OPEN!

9:00am – Registration for Horseshoe Tournament at Veterans Park

10:00am – Horseshoe Tournament - This event is FREE.

10:00am - ACF Parade Starts

11:00am - Rides OPEN!!

11:30am - Dare Devil Dog Show - Corner of 3rd and Pitt Street

12:00p - 2:00pm - Purples the Clown @ the Stage

12:30pm - Pitt County Arts Council Mural Reveal - First Street across from Fryday Nite Fish

1:30pm - Dare Devil Dog Show - Corner of 3rd and Pitt Street

2:00pm - Collard Eating Contest

3:30pm - Dare Devil Dog Show - Corner of 3rd and Pitt Street

6:00pm - Divine Divas Line Dance Crew

6:30pm - Leave99 on 2nd Street Stage (Gospel)

8:00pm - The Embers on West Avenue Stage