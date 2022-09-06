Ayden Collard Festival Returns This Weekend

Enjoy Colleen and Friends at the 2022 Ayden Collard Festival

Since it’s humble beginnings in 1975, the Ayden Collard Festival has become the signature event in one of eastern North Carolina’s most charming towns. One would be hard pressed to say if the town of Ayden is better known for its world-renowned Bar-be-Cue or its famous Collards. For the first full weekend after Labor Day, Collards are King! The 48th annual Ayden Collard Festival will showcase all it’s historical favorites like the Collard Festival Parade, where more than 100 parade entries are featured each year. Feel like showing off how much you can eat? Then be sure to enter the Collard Eating Contest. Both a male and female champion will be crowned, as contestants have 30 minutes to fill up on collards for collard eating champion bragging rights.

One of the unique features of the Ayden Collard Festival is its strong commitments to local artists. Many local artists are being showcased leading up to the festival. Be sure and visit the Ayden Community Building at 548 2nd Street to see many wonderful art styles. The remaining times for viewing are:

Friday, September 9: 9:30 - 6:00pm

Saturday, September 10: 12:00 - 6:00pm

Sunday, September 11: 12:00 - 4:00pm

Bring the kids on Friday evening and ride all the rides you like with $20 wristband night. And of course, the festival always features great bands throughout the weekend. Friday Night’s feature band, Chairmen of the Bord, are considered beach music royalty. Saturday night, Ayden’s downtown stage will feature On the Border, an Eagles Tribute Band. Both concerts will begin at 7pm.

The Ayden Collard Festival will take place in the main downtown area in Ayden, NC. For a full schedule of festival events, visit, www.AydenCollardFestival.com, or follow up to the minute announcements on their Facebook page.

Friday, September 9

5:00pm Opening Ceremony - @ the Stage Rides & Vendors OPEN

5:30pm - Noah Cobb @ the Stage

6:30pm - Kids Activities at the Stage

7:00pm - Chairmen of the Board

Saturday, September 10

9:00am Arts & Crafts & Vendors OPEN! Registration for Horseshoe Tournament at Veterans Park

10:00am Horseshoe Tournament - This event is FREE. For information contact Tommy Duncan @ (252) 481-5837 Ayden Collard Festival Parade Starts

11:00am - Rides OPEN!!

11:30am Demonstration from World Kickboxing & Full Contact Heavyweight Champion Demetrius “Oak Tree” Edwards - West Avenue near Stage Dare Devil Dog Show - Corner of 3rd and Pitt Street

12:00pm - 2:00pm - Purple the Clown @ the Stage

12:30pm - Protown BMX Show - East Ave