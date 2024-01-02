JJ's House Joins Forces with Sisters in the Fight Breast Cancer Foundation to Make Survivors Feel Beautiful

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- JJ's House, the renowned global online retailer specializing in wedding, occasion, prom, and party dresses, proudly announces its partnership with the Sisters in the Fight Breast Cancer Foundation, a Texas-based charity dedicated to empowering breast cancer survivors and advocating for early detection.

The collaboration stems from a heartwarming encounter when the foundation's founder, Kristin Sizemore, won a dream dress of her choice in a competition hosted by JJ's House. Overwhelmed with gratitude, Kristin approached JJ's House to propose a meaningful collaboration to spread joy among women affected by breast cancer. Thus, Courage is Beautiful was born.

As part of this inspiring initiative, JJ's House generously gifted up to 30 evening gowns to women impacted by breast cancer in El Paso, Texas. These elegant gowns were proudly showcased on stage at the Courage is Beautiful gala event, a memorable evening honoring these courageous individuals. Organized by Sisters in the Fight Breast Cancer Foundation, the gala took place on November 3rd at the Coronado Country Club and was attended by over 100 members of the local business community, along with friends and families of the gown recipients.

Winners of the 2023 Courage is Beautiful JJ’s House Dress Giveaway (PRNewswire)

Dylan Ma, Marketing Director of JJ's House, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership perfectly aligns with JJ's House's mission of empowering women to feel beautiful. It reflects our commitment to social causes and encapsulates our brand philosophy of 'Beautiful dresses, Beautiful you.'"

Kristin Sizemore, Founder of Sisters in the Fight Breast Cancer Foundation, highlighted the event's significance, saying, "I established my foundation to provide support and healing in unconventional ways to women and families who've shared similar journeys. The dress giveaway and gala exemplify this vision. Witnessing these women confidently strut the runway in their stunning gowns filled the evening with happiness and unforgettable moments for everyone involved."

This collaboration between JJ's House and Sisters in the Fight Breast Cancer Foundation showcases the transformative power of fashion in instilling confidence within breast cancer survivors. Through this partnership, both organizations reaffirm their commitment to supporting individuals on their journey toward healing and self-assurance.

About JJ's House

Founded in 2010, JJ's House is a leading global online retailer offering an unrivaled range of dresses made from quality materials at affordable prices, with exceptional customer service. At JJ's House, we understand the excitement and anticipation of finding the perfect dress for weddings, proms, parties, or other special occasions. And with over 2,000 different types of dresses in regular, petite and plus sizes, we are dedicated to offering our customers silhouettes and styles designed to make them feel beautiful and help them create lasting memories of their significant occasions.

For more information, please:

Contact: press@jjshouse.com

Visit: www.jjshouse.com

Follow on Instagram: @jjshouseofficial

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JJ's House