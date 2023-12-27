Hebei: China International Digital Economy Expo Attracts Foreign Merchants Seeking Cooperation

SHIJIAZHUANG, China, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the 2023 China International Digital Economy Expo was held in Shijiazhuang, Hebei. The expo, themed "Empowering Various Businesses with Industrial Internet, Leading High-Quality Development with Digital Economy", set up an exhibition area of 60,000 square meters (approximately 645,834 square feet). Over 400 companies, including Tesla, State Grid, iFLYTEK, Huawei, and Alibaba, participated, showcasing the latest cutting-edge technological achievements.

The event established exhibit sections for Germany, the Netherlands, Turkiye, Nigeria, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, building a bridge for digital economic cooperation, according to Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department. Representatives of foreign merchants expressed their deep impressions of China's digital economic development in recent years, with technologies like mobile payment and artificial intelligence being particularly attractive. They expressed desires to deepen cooperation with China in the digital economy sector, bringing more quality Chinese products and technologies to their home countries.

A Turkish merchant, Oktay, said that they attended the expo to find consultants to help their company cooperate with other enterprises. They also hoped to collaborate with the Chinese government to keep pace with China's technological advancements. He wished for companies in China's digital economy sector to provide professional consultation to guide their way of better tapping into the digital economy in Turkiye's economic development.

Nigerian merchant David Smith commented that the world has gone digital, where transactions no longer require cash and can be completed with only a mobile phone, such as China's WeChat Pay, which he hopes to introduce to Nigeria. He recognized China as one of the most technologically advanced countries, which is why he attended the expo, believing it could help boost Nigeria's economy.

View original content:

SOURCE Hebei Provincial Industry and Information Technology Department