CIT Bank Unveils Redesigned Mobile App and Web Interface to Improve Customer Experience

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CIT Bank, a division of First Citizens Bank, today announced the launch of a redesigned mobile app and the addition of new features for desktop online banking that provide an improved customer experience that delivers seamless and convenient digitally-integrated banking.

Mobile app upgrades include easier management of accounts, enhanced balance and transfer functionality, and increased access to information and assistance. In addition, new web-based features include a redesigned user-friendly interface, improved privacy management, and an easier way to create and update direct deposits.

The advancements to CIT Bank's mobile app are powered by FIS Digital One™ Consumer Studio platform, which helps banks build, deploy, and scale their unique digital banking experiences. Now, CIT Bank customers can access all of CIT Bank's online banking features from the convenience of their mobile devices.

"Consumers expect a seamless digital experience, and with these enhancements to the CIT Bank mobile app, we've empowered them with unparalleled banking convenience," said Ravi Kumar, head of CIT Bank. "Now our customers can bank with ease, with all of our online banking features at their fingertips."

CIT Bank's mobile app upgrades, along with its competitive rates, underscore its commitment to providing customers maximum growth for their savings with an effortless banking experience, said Kumar.

"CIT Bank has always been dedicated to creating a leading digital banking experience that sets them apart from their competitive set, and this latest release powered by FIS delivers on that promise," said John Durrant, President of Banking Solutions at FIS. "With our Digital One Consumer Studio platform, CIT Bank can personalize, customize, and extend their experience to their growing customer base in ways that make them unique amongst other digital direct bank brands."

Visit CIT Bank's Mobile Banking webpage to learn more about the new features and digital convenience of the CIT Bank app. The app is available for free in the Apple store or the Google Play store.

