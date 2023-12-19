National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT) Achieves Milestone with Multi-State Real Estate Acquisition

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT), a Thurston Group portfolio company, is thrilled to announce the completion of a significant real estate acquisition, marking a pivotal moment in the company's strategic expansion amid the ongoing consolidation in the dental industry.

National Dental Healthcare REIT (PRNewswire)

On November 9, 2023, NDH REIT finalized the acquisition of a diverse group of dental properties comprising 8 locations, totaling 35,826 square feet. These properties are strategically located across key states, including Texas, Indiana, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Missouri, and Alabama.

This expansion aligns seamlessly with NDH REIT's commitment to broadening its dental real estate portfolio, now surpassing $200,000,000 in acquired value and over 160 properties owned within the portfolio.

"This strategic acquisition underscores our dedication to providing innovative solutions for dental real estate owners and solidifies our position as a leader in the industry," said Daniel Davis, President of National Dental Healthcare REIT. "As we surpass the 160-property mark, we are excited about the continued growth and value we are bringing to our stakeholders."

Patrick J. Haynes III, Chairman and CEO of Thurston Group, commented on the synergy between NDH REIT and Thurston Group's commitment to innovation, stating, "Thurston Group has always been at the forefront of industry trends and first-mover initiatives. NDH REIT's success is a testament to the vision and execution of the Thurston playbook. We are proud to contribute to the evolution of the dental real estate market."

As NDH REIT propels this momentum into 2024, both NDH REIT and Thurston Group remain resolute in their commitment to advancing and shaping the future of dental real estate, with an optimistic outlook on the transformative journey that lies ahead.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Dallas Margeson

Acquisitions Director

dmargeson@ndhreit.com

229-347-4507

About National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT):

National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT) is a leading player in the healthcare real estate sector, specializing in the acquisition and management of prime dental properties across the United States. With a current ownership of 165 dental properties, NDH REIT is dedicated to providing optimal solutions for dental real estate owners, driving innovation and growth within the industry. For additional information about NDH REIT, please visit NDH REIT's website at https://nationaldentalreit.com.

About Thurston Group:

Thurston Group is a Chicago-based private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and related business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, U.S. Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, U.S. Orthopaedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners and ARC Health, among others. Over its 37-year history, Thurston Group has returned over $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at www.thurstongroup.com.

